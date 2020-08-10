As college football stares into abyss, players deserve answers

The people running college football owe the players an answer. With the 2020 season on the brink and the careers of the athletes in flux, there’s a simple question that no coach, administrator or commissioner can answer right now: “What’s next?”

All signs over the weekend continued to point to a great unwinding of the 2020 college football season. At the same time, a unified and unprecedented movement began on Sunday night – led by Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and linked by the #WeWantToPlay hashtag – to potentially give players a seat at the table as the decisions are made on the future of the sport. By late Sunday, there had been buy-in from players in all major conferences and some of the game’s biggest stars.

This unfolded in the wake of Big Ten presidents meeting for consecutive days to discuss the fate of the season, and sources told Yahoo Sports there’s a uniform expectation that the league will announce a cancellation of fall sports this week. It’s considered an inevitability that most major conferences will follow – the SEC has the best odds of holding out – although the process remains unclear.

Here’s what scares coaches around the country and has college football players “on edge,” as multiple coaches described it this weekend. If a coach has to stand up in front of their team this week and tell them that the fall season is canceled, he’s not in position to answer any of the obvious follow-up questions.

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence (16) is seen following the ACC title game on Dec. 7, 2019. (AP)

PLAYER: Coach, are we playing in the spring?

COACH: I’m not sure about that, there’s been no plans.

PLAYER: What happens to seniors who miss their final season? Will all players get an extra year of eligibility?

COACH: I’m not sure about that, either.

PLAYER: Will we be practicing this fall? Or working out this fall?

COACH: No one has made any decisions on that.

While there’s been constant speculation about the dominoes falling in college football, there’s been far too little time spent on what happens when they topple. A sport that’s operated on a plan primarily based on hope for the past five months hasn’t spent nearly enough brainpower on a backup plan. Will rosters be expanded? Is it safe to play in the spring and again in the fall? Has anyone dug in on the potential health impacts on players cramming two seasons into one calendar year?

“Has anyone even thought about the spring?” a Group of Five coach said on Sunday night. “Or are we just guessing? To do that to these kids just isn’t right. If we shut it down. We need to say, ‘Here’s the plan.’ If we can’t play, we need to tell them, ‘Here’s what we’re going to do.’”

Lawrence, a group of Ohio State players and countless others have said they want to play. The hashtag that flew around the internet on Sunday picked up more traction via Lawrence’s tweets late in the evening and by midnight, athletes from all five conferences had banded together to harness the power of their voice.

“I’d argue for slowing down a little bit here,” said a Power Five athletic director on Sunday. “I’d rather see a decision – don’t play, play in the spring or play now. I don’t think we have the information to play in the spring, to give it the careful consideration we should. We should have done that three months ago.”

Yet again, in college football, the players end up as the suckers, stuck in the middle between the efforts to resuscitate the billion-dollar college sports industry and the trillion-dollar higher-education industry.

These are the same players who endured strict testing protocols, restrictive quarantines and, most nobly, isolating themselves from the social part of the college experience.

A half-dozen coaches told Yahoo Sports over the weekend that there’s a yearning for answers from their teams. Pushing players through a training camp without football on the other end is just cruel. Make no mistake, the players want to play. Badly.

