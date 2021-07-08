Aryna Sabalenka vs Karolina Pliskova, Wimbledon 2021: live score and latest updates

Karolina Pliskova vs Aryna Sabalenka, Wimbledon 2021: live score and latest updates - SHUTTERSTOCK

03:47 PM

Sabalenka* 7-5 4-5 Pliskova

Ace No 13 from Sabalenka. She then hits a bad drop shot. Ace 14, 30-15. Pliskova forehand return wide.

Sabalenka double fault, 40-30. Pliskova forehand long and Sabalenka holds.

03:45 PM

Sabalenka 7-5 3-5 Pliskova*

Pliskova blasts her way to 40-0 again. But a double fault allows Sabalenka to make it 40-30.

Sabalenka backhand into the net and roar from Pliskova. Great rally.

03:40 PM

Sabalenka* 7-5 3-4 Pliskova

Pliskova applying pressure on the Sabalenka serve again and forces her to deuce. But Sabalenka keeps her cool, finds her first serve again and finishes the game with a volley winner.

03:37 PM

Sabalenka 7-5 2-4 Pliskova*

Outstanding serving from Pliskova as she hits three aces in a row, 40-0. Sabalenka forehand return error and Pliskova consolidates the break.

03:35 PM

Sabalenka* 7-5 2-3 Pliskova

Wow. Pliskova backhand winner, 0-30. Sabalenka error, 0-40. Three break points. And she finally does it and shakes her first in the direction of her support box.

03:32 PM

Sabalenka 7-5 2-2 Pliskova*

Great rally between the two women and it ends with a Pliskova volley winner, 30-0. Pliskova ace, 40-0. She then hits a forehand long, 40-15.

Pliskova holds after great hustle and finishing with a backhand volley winner.

03:29 PM

Sabalenka* 7-5 2-1 Pliskova

This match is flying by and Sabalenka blasts her away through another service game.

03:26 PM

Sabalenka 7-5 1-1 Pliskova*

After the disappointment of her last service game, normal service resumes for Pliskova as she races to 40-0.

She then mis-hits a forehand and loses the point. But Sabalenka then shanks a forehand return to drop the game.

03:23 PM

Second set: Sabalenka* 7-5 1-0 Pliskova

Ideal start to the set for Sabalenka as she holds with a backhand winner. She's playing very well at the moment.

Story continues

03:18 PM

Sabalenka 7-5 Pliskova*

Pliskova backhand flies long. She then hits a drive forehand well long, 15-30. She responds with an ace.

Lovely feel and touch from Sabalenka as he finishes the point with a drop shot, set point. Pliskova double fault.

Sabalenka breaks and wins the set. Where did that come from?!

03:13 PM

Sabalenka* 6-5 Pliskova

Back to back forehand errors by Sabalenka. Three break points for Pliskova as she forces Sabalenka into another forehand error.

Ace No 7 saves the first break point. Pliskova then nets a forehand return on the second. And on the third, Pliskova's backhand return flies wide. Gutsy serving by the second seed.

Wild Sabalenka backhand brings up another break point for Pliskova. Ace No 8 for Sabalenka.

Ace No 9 and another big first serve allows Sabalenka to hold.

03:08 PM

Sabalenka 5-5 Pliskova*

Second longest rally of the match and it ends with Sabalenka netting a forehand volley after seemingly being in control, 30-0.

Pliskova holds to love. She been breezing through her service games today.

03:04 PM

Sabalenka* 5-4 Pliskova

Sabalenka double fault on the opening point. Pliskova then mis-hits a backhand after the ball flies off the baseline.

Sabalenka ace, 30-15. Then an emphatic forehand. And another ace.

This looks like heading to a tiebreak.

03:02 PM

Sabalenka 4-4 Pliskova*

Pliskova has had a comfortable start on serve and she holds again to 15.

02:59 PM

Sabalenka* 4-3 Pliskova

Boooom. Big forehand return down the line from Pliskova, 30-15. She then follows that with another forehand winner, 30-all.

Sabalenka smacks a mid court backhand into the net. Break point. She just hits even harder and draws the error from Pliskova.

Sabalenka backhand into the net, second break point. She responds with an ace. And holds again.

02:54 PM

Sabalenka 3-3 Pliskova*

A slip for Sabalenka as she tries to return Pliskova's serve, 40-15. Pliskova forehand into the net, 40-30. Sabalenka forehand into the net and Pliskova holds.

Very much go big or nothing so far.

Sabalenka - REUTERS

02:49 PM

Sabalenka* 3-2 Pliskova

Sabalenka forehand long, 15-30. Chance for Pliskova but she puts a forehand long. Then Sabalenka nets a backhand. Break point Pliskova.

117mph first serve from Sabalenka at a key time wins the point. Deuce. Second break point for Pliskova after Sabalenka nets a forehand. Saved again by Sabalenka.

Sabalenka backhand winner and she holds with a volley winner.

02:43 PM

Sabalenka 2-2 Pliskova*

Nobody has served more aces than Pliskova and she hits another to reach 30-0. She then double faults on the next point.

Pliskova puts a tame backhand drop shot into the net, 40-30. But responds with another ace to hold.

02:39 PM

Sabalenka* 2-1 Pliskova

Sabalenka forehand into the net, 0-30. Huge forehand winner by Sabalenka to respond. Then back-to-back forehand errors by Pliskova, 40-30.

And a third eror allows Sabalenka to hold.

02:36 PM

Sabalenka 1-1 Pliskova*

Equally impressive service game for Pliskova as she holds to 15 when Sabalenka puts a backhand long.

The rallies are going to be very short today.

02:33 PM

First set: Aryna Sabalenka* 1-0 Karolina Pliskova (*denotes server)

Perfect start for Sabalenka as she serves an ace on the opening point and ends the game with an ace and love hold.

02:32 PM

Players warming up

Sabalenka to serve first...

02:26 PM

Here they come...

Sabalenka leads the two players out onto Centre Court. A first Wimbledon semi-final for both. Two big hitters.

Should be a cracking match.

02:21 PM

First finalist

When Aryna Sabalenka and Karolina Pliskova step onto court they will know the winner will play Ashleigh Barty in the final on Saturday.

Read more here.

02:06 PM

Good afternoon!

Hello and welcome to coverage of the second women's semi-final at Wimbledon between Karolina Pliskova vs Aryna Sabalenka.

It has been a tournament of first for Sabalenka. She's reached her first Grand Slam semi-final and is the least experienced of the four semi-finalists. But the Belarusian has the power and game to blow anyone she plays off the court.

"After every Slam I was so disappointed [with] myself that I [couldn't] handle this pressure," Sabalenka said. "I actually thought that I will never make it to the second week. We worked a lot with my psychologist and with my coach.

"Really happy that here in Wimbledon I'm on the second week, I'm still in the tournament, and I still have this opportunity to win a Slam. I will do everything I can to reach my goal."

Meanwhile, Pliskova is still waiting to break her major duck having reached her fourth Grand Slam semi. Today will be her first match on Centre Court and she reckons the schedule has been unkind to her.

"I don't want to complain about my courts because so far I won on all of them," she said. "I think the schedule was not right, to be honest. I think I said that before. Doesn't matter now I guess. If I'm in a semi-final, now they can put me on Court 12, I guess.

"I always like to have, because also I'm a player because I need to feel some things, not just have the possibility to play on these big courts.

"Maybe some players, they play there four times, five times, I think that's a big advantage, especially here. You can get a warm-up, feel the court.

"Doesn't matter. I played on Court One. I think I did pretty well. Also in this big (press conference) room, so I think things are getting much better."