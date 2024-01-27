Aryna Sabalenka overwhelms Qinwen Zheng to win back-to-back Australian Open titles

Aryna Sabalenka celebrates with the trophy after beating Qinwen Zheng in straight sets – 6-3, 6-2 – to win her second Australian Open title in as many years - Getty Images/Martin Keep

Aryna Sabalenka is creating a dynasty at the Australian Open. On Saturday, Sabalenka crushed her Chinese opponent Qinwen Zheng in just 76 minutes, thus becoming the first woman to defend this title since her fellow Belarusian Victoria Azarenka 11 years ago.

The 6-3, 6-2 victory continued Sabalenka’s frictionless run through this event, which has seen her spend only a touch over eight hours on the court. For context, men’s finalist Daniil Medvedev has already crossed the 20-hour mark with another match still to go.

The flawlessness of Sabalenka’s performance was summed up by her clean serving: 67 per cent of first serves landed and not a single double-fault, which is a remarkable achievement for someone who was plagued by the yips only 18 months ago.

She was on cruise control for much of this contest, which was briefly interrupted by a ‘free-Palestine’ protester. The occasion seemed to get to Zheng, who said in her speech that she had felt “a little bit dizzy”. But then it was a mismatch in so many ways: power, experience and proven quality. The unpredictable nature of the women’s draw can be seen from the fact that Zheng beat no opponent ranked higher than British No 1 Katie Boulter, who is the world No 54.

It’s strange now to think that, on Sabalenka’s first visit to Rod Laver Arena in 2018, the fans mocked her exaggerated grunt. Now she is a fixture on this court: a two-time Australian Open champion with power to add.

10:51 AM GMT

Aryna Sabalenka - an irrepressible force in the women's game

The performance from Sabalenka throughout the tournament has put the rest of the WTA on notice.

With the power she has and the momentum she’s building - semi-finals, at least, in the last six grand slams - the Belarusian is poised to take over the sport

Delight for Aryna Sabalenka in Melbourne - AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

10:44 AM GMT

WTA stars react

Trust the process, work hard , be passionate doing what you love and great things will happen.

10:38 AM GMT

Aryna Sabalenka poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup - Getty Image/Darrian Traynor

10:29 AM GMT

Sabalenka reacts

I want to congratulate Qinwen on an incredible couple of weeks. I know how tough it is to lose in the final but you’re such an incredible player and you’re going to get it. It’s been an amazing couple of weeks. I couldn’t imagine myself lifting this trophy one more time. It’s an unbelievable feeling. As always my speech is going to be weird. Team, wow. Thank you so much for being by my side no matter what. I mean, without me you wouldn’t be that good as well. I never speak about my family in these speeches but I have to say thank you for everything they’ve done for me. I love you so much, you’re my biggest motivation. I can’t wait to come back.

Aryna Sabalenka gives a speech while holding the trophy - Reuters/Eloisa Lopez

10:24 AM GMT

Zheng reacts

First of all I want to say congratulations to you Aryna – you had such a wonderful match here. It was my first final and I’m feeling a little bit (of) pity but that’s how it is, a new experience for me. I want to say thanks for all the fans who come here to watch me. I feel I could do better but I didn’t in this match but I wanted to say thanks to my team to help me arrive here. I really enjoyed playing in this Australian Open. An amazing memory for me. I’m sure there is going to be more and better for me in the future.

China's Qinwen Zheng gives a speech holding the runners up trophy - Reuters/Eloisa Lopez

10:18 AM GMT

WATCH: Sabalenka completes the perfect title defence

10:11 AM GMT

Social media reaction

10:08 AM GMT

Title defence: completed without dropping a set

Sabalenka is just the 5th woman to win the Australian Open without dropping a set after Lindsay Davenport, Maria Sharapova, Serena Williams and Ash Barty.

10:03 AM GMT

Sabalenka 6-3, 6-2 Zheng*

Same old tactic for Sabalenka works again as Zheng nets a forehand return, 15-0. Zheng backhand return is wild and the ball flies wide, 30-0.

Three match points after Zheng nets a backhand return. Back-to-back forehand errors from Sabalenka. Zheng on the attack and she finishes with a drop shot winner. Comeback on?

Perhaps not. Another wide Sabalenka serve and Zheng’s forehand return is wide. Fourth championship point. Work still to be done for Sabalenka as she nets a forehand. Hmmmm.

Zheng forehand long. Sabalenka lets out a huge roar. Fifth time lucky? Yes. GAME SET CHAMPIONSHIP SABALENKA.

A 14th winner of the match and Sabalenka defends her title in Melbourne.

Aryna Sabalenka is the 2024 Australian Open champion - Shutterstock/Mast Irham

09:54 AM GMT

Sabalenka* 6-3, 5-2 Zheng

Zheng does what she needs to do and holds to 15. Sabalenka will serve for the championship next...

09:51 AM GMT

Sabalenka 6-3, 5-1 Zheng*

The match has only just got past the one-hour mark and it’s clear that the crowd is desperate for Zheng to fight and prolong this.

She gets an opening when Sabalenka slips to 0-30 but the defending champion hits back to lead 40-30 and she finishes the game off with a forehand winner.

Sabalenka has been brilliant today. Zheng must now hold serve to stay in the match.

09:46 AM GMT

Sabalenka* 6-3, 4-1 Zheng

Sabalenka is well into another Zheng service game and a sixth double fault gives the Belarusian a break point.

Longest rally of the match, Zheng is having to defend so much to keep her hopes alive but Sabalenka keeps on being the aggressor before hitting a deft drop shot winner which Zheng barely moves for.

Double break secured for Sabalenka.

09:40 AM GMT

Sabalenka 6-3, 3-1 Zheng*

Sabalenka opens the door slightly for Zheng when she mis-hits a forehand into the tramlines. But she responds with an overhead winner, 30-30.

Sabalenka goes on the attack again and Zheng nets a forehand. Zheng has had to do so much defending in this match.

Blocked return by Zheng goes long and Sabalenka holds again. She’s been imperious on serve today.

09:35 AM GMT

Sabalenka* 6-3, 2-1 Zheng

Sabalenka is upping the intensity and power as she seeks a second break. She guides a backhand down the line for a winner, 40-30. Zheng barely moved for it.

Sabalenka overhead winner makes it deuce. If Sabalenka breaks here, it’s game over.

Great wide serve by Zheng and she goes back behind Sabalenka to whip a forehand winner into the corner. Slight disturbance as some fans shout out ‘Free Palestine’.

But Zheng keeps her composure, finding a first serve which is unreturned by Sabalenka.

A spectator with a Palestine flag stages a protest - Getty Images /Julian Finney

09:29 AM GMT

Sabalenka 6-3, 2-0 Zheng*

One way traffic at the moment. Sabalenka is just overpowering Zheng. But it doesn’t feel as though Sabalenka as needed to get out of second gear.

A rare backhand-to-backhand exchange and Zheng cracks first.

Zheng definitely got better towards the back-end of the set, shaking off the first time finalist nerves, but she's at a considerable disadvantage from forehand to forehand. Sabalenka exploiting the production of that groundstroke really well. — Jake Davies 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳 (@jakedavi5) January 27, 2024

09:25 AM GMT

Second set: Sabalenka* 6-3, 1-0 Zheng

Double fault by Zheng, 30-15. Another one makes it 30-30. Badly needs a first serve here...

She finds one but Sabalenka responds with a brilliant angled forehand return winner, break point. Zheng double faults again and Sabalenka breaks.

Oh dear.

09:20 AM GMT

Sabalenka 6-3 Zheng*

Sabalenka’s go-to service tactic to the swinging first serve into Zheng’s forehand. The 12th seed has been completely unable to manage it.

A backhand into the tramlines by Zheng gives Sabalenka two set points. Zheng saves the first after finally getting a forehand return right then finishing with a forehand winner.

But Sabalenka secures the first set with a big wide serve and Zheng’s backhand return doesn’t get back into play.

Uphill task for Zheng now.

09:16 AM GMT

Sabalenka* 5-3 Zheng

Trouble for Zheng as her forehand goes long, 0-30. Deep return by Sabalenka and Zheng again goes long with her forehand. Three set points.

Second serve ace by Zheng to save the first. Then the second with a rare forehand winner into the open court. And the third with an ace. The first serve is very good... when she gets it in!

Relief for Zheng as she holds and prolongs the set. Can she make an impact on the Sabalenka serve?

09:11 AM GMT

Sabalenka 5-2 Zheng*

No let up from Sabalenka as she moves a game away from the set with a service hold to 15. Once again Sabalenka clearly targeting Zheng’s forehand and drawing the errors.

09:08 AM GMT

Sabalenka* 4-2 Zheng

Sabalenka wallops a forehand return winner off a weak Zheng second serve, 15-15. Zheng finds her first serve and moves 40-15 ahead. An ace on game point leads to a service hold.

When she gets her first serve in play, Zheng is in business. When she has to play a second serve, Sabalenka is all over it.

09:04 AM GMT

Sabalenka 4-1 Zheng*

The answer to my question in the previous post is no. Sabalenka holds to love with another game of massive serving and ball striking.

Zheng just doesn’t have the firepower at the moment.

09:02 AM GMT

Sabalenka* 3-1 Zheng

Coming into the match, Zheng had been on court for 11hrs and 34 mins. It things continue as they are, she won’t be on court for long today. Has to hold serve here to settle herself and get a foothold in the match.

Two aces and a forehand winner put Zheng 40-0 ahead and an excellent wide serve is too much for Sabalenka and Zheng does get on the scoreboard.

Can she make any headway on the Sabalenka serve now?

Qinwen Zheng of China serves - Getty Images /Graham Denholm

08:57 AM GMT

Sabalenka 3-0 Zheng*

A slight opening for Zheng as Sabalenka’s forehand goes long and makes it 0-30. Deep return by Zheng and another backhand error by Sabalenka gives her three break back points.

Sabalenka saves the first. Then the second when Zheng nets a forehand. Sabalenka is putting big pressure on the Zheng forehand wing. Definitely sees it as an area of weakness.

Sabalenka backhand winner makes it deuce. Too strong and powerful from the Belarusian.

Another forehand into the net by Zheng and Sabalenka sees off that scare.

08:51 AM GMT

Sabalenka* 2-0 Zheng

Zheng quickly slips to 15-40 and offers up two break points. A deep backhand return by Sabalenka and Zheng can’t do anything about it, sending her backhand into the tramlines.

Ominous start by the second seed.

08:48 AM GMT

First set: Aryna Sabalenka 1-0 Qinwen Zheng*

Brutal start from Sabalenka. Goes wide with his first serve and powers a cross-court backhand into the corner.

An ace makes it 40-0. And a forehand long from Zheng gives Sabalenka an easy hold. No signs of nerves there at all.

I think that the decision by Zheng to put Sabalenka in first might have backfired. Big pressure on her now.

08:44 AM GMT

Here we go!

It’s showtime folks. Zheng walks onto court first followed by the defending champ Sabalenka. Rod Laver Arena is nearly full. The fans have made sure to take their seats early for this one.

Zheng wins the coin toss and opts to receive first. Bold move. She must want to get after the Sabalenka serve early.

08:37 AM GMT

This is what they are playing for

The Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup arrives in the Louis Vuitton trophy trunk with Joel Edgerton and Evonne Goolagong Cawley - Getty Images/Julian Finney

08:35 AM GMT

Sabalenka's road to the final

First round: beat Ella Seidel (Germany) 6-0, 6-1

Second round: beat Brenda Fruhvirtova (Czech Republic) 6-3, 6-2

Third round: beat 28-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) 6-0, 6-0

Fourth round: beat Amanda Anisimova (U.S.) 6-3, 6-2

Quarter-finals: beat 9-Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic) 6-2, 6-3

Semi-finals: beat 4-Coco Gauff (U.S.) 7-6(2), 6-4

Aryna Sabalenka is yet to drop a set - Getty Images/Anthony Wallace

08:32 AM GMT

Zheng's road to the final

First round: beat Ashlyn Krueger (US) 3-6, 6-2, 6-3

Second round: beat Katie Boulter (Great Britain) 6-3, 6-3

Third round: beat Wang Yafan (China) 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(8)

Fourth round: beat Oceane Dodin (France) 6-0, 6-3

Quarter-finals: beat Anna Kalinskaya (Russia) 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-1

Semi-finals: beat Dayana Yastremska (Ukraine) 6-4, 6-4

08:28 AM GMT

Justine Henin has some words of advice for Zheng

It’s fantastic to see Zheng progress so much. She’s only played one quarter-final at the US Open last year. The feeling will be so different when you walk on the court [in the final]. You should visualise yourself on the court and this will be special. She should keep the same routine and it’s good she keeps her feet on the ground. She should stay in her bubble and try to enjoy this moment because it is so special.”

08:23 AM GMT

Australian Open 2024 prize money

Today’s winner will receive a nice cheque for £1.68 million while the runner-up will take home £924,167.

This year’s Australian Open total prize money is a record 13 per cent increase on 2023 – £46.3 million will be shared by the field.

08:16 AM GMT

Zheng has had a very favourable draw

08:11 AM GMT

Sabalenka praise for Zheng

Yeah, I think her forehand is really her best shot. I would say forehand, it’s quite heavy. And she’s moving well also. Fighting for every point. Yeah, she played really great tennis, putting her opponents under pressure, playing really aggressive tennis, and I think that’s why she’s -- she will be top 10, right? That’s why she’s in top 10.

Qinwen Zheng is a threat to Sabalenka - Getty Images/Andy Cheung

08:03 AM GMT

07:52 AM GMT

Australian Open women's final

Good morning and welcome to coverage of the Australian Open women’s final. After two gruelling weeks, the final battle will be between Aryna Sabalenka and Qinwen Zheng.

Sabalenka is the defending champion and clear favourite to win the match after blasting her way through the draw. On Thursday, she took out American Coco Gauff and now has her sights set on retaining her title.

“I would say emotionally I’ll be, hmm, I don’t know, like, very ready to fight,” she said. “Not going crazy. Because when you play first final you kind of like get emotional and rushing things sometimes. When you’re like third time in the finals, you’re, like, okay, it’s a final, it’s okay.

“It’s just another match, and you’re able to separate yourself from that thing. Just focus on your game.”

China’s Zheng has reached a maiden grand slam final for the first time in her career and done so without having to play a seeded player. Victory for her would mean she emulates Li Na, who won the tournament in 2014.

Zheng said: “She means a lot, I think, for all the Chinese kids the same age as me.

“Because I think she’s the first one who won the slams. That’s unbelievable for Asian woman in that moment. She gives a lot of hope, in that moment, to young kids like me.

“I’m sure the final will be really competitive, because I think Sabalenka, she’s one of the, I would say, most big hitters right now in the tour. She’s got the biggest serve, big forehand, big backhand. She’s really complete player.

“Like you say, I haven’t faced big seeded all the past round and she will be the first one I will face. But, you know, is a match, so let’s see what gonna happen the final there.”