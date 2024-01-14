Artur Beterbiev v Callum Smith: World champion dominates Briton in seventh-round stoppage

Smith (left) was down on all three judges' scorecards at the time of the stoppage

Briton Callum Smith's bid to become a two-weight world champion ended in heartbreak after a seventh-round stoppage defeat by the terrific Artur Beterbiev in Quebec.

The Russian systematically broke Smith down to defend his WBC, IBF and WBO light-heavyweight titles.

He floored the challenger twice in the seventh before 33-year-old Smith's corner pulled him from the contest.

"I think it's because of luck," Beterbiev, 38, modestly said.

He maintained his 100% record, having stopped all 20 professional opponents within the distance and is now targeting a unification fight against fellow Russian and WBA champion Dmitry Bivol.

"I need a fourth belt. It would mean in this category I have done my work," said Beterbiev, who hopes to become the first undisputed light-heavyweight champion in the four-belt era.

Liverpool's Smith, the former super-middleweight champion, was stopped for the first time in his professional career, suffering a second defeat in 31 outings.

The challenger made a low-key entrance at the Videotron Centre before Beterbiev, who also holds dual Canadian citizenship, was cheered by the home crowd.

Beterbiev started quickly, unloading within the first 15 seconds but while Smith did settle down, Beterbiev soon took complete control.

Smith was backed up on the ropes midway through the fourth round as straight jabs, hooks to the body and powerful right hands landed cleanly.

The Briton dug in and continued to throw his hands against the undeterred Beterbiev, but the confidence soon appeared to drain from 'El Mundo' Smith, who had been out of the ring since August 2022.

There was little pop to his punches as he was marked up under both eyes, the writing seemingly on the wall.

Two-time Olympian Beterbiev's explosive power is complimented by under-rated boxing skills as he controlled the distance, landing short, sharp sharp and accurate jabs.

A counter right connected with the top of Smith's head midway through the seventh round, and Beterbiev followed it up with a barrage of shots to the head and body.

A helpless Smith crouched down and seconds later slumped to the canvas. He rose to his feet on the count of eight but was floored again seconds later.

Smith's trainer Buddy McGirt entered the ring and signalled to Michael Griffin to call off the contest, and the referee obliged as a deflated Smith sank to his knees, consoled by his brothers.

Beterbiev-Bivol set for Saudi Arabia in the summer?

Beterbiev had also been inactive for a year since beating Anthony Yarde in January 2023, but there were few signs of any ring rust.

His dominant victory sets up a potential contest against Bivol in the biggest fight of the division, and one of the most anticipated in boxing.

Saudi Arabian organisers are keen to host the bout and Bivol has reportedly already agreed terms for the fight.

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum said "it's not done yet" but is confident Beterbiev-Bivol will take place in the Saudi capital this summer.

"Ramadan ends some time in [the] middle of April. About three months [after the] end of Ramadan, we will be ready to fight Bivol in Riyadh," Arum added.

The gulf in class between Beterbiev and Smith was apparent in Quebec but there are still plenty of options for Smith - particularly closer to home - should he continue in the sport.

The UK boasts a thriving domestic light-heavyweight scene as Dan Azeez takes on Joshua Buatsi on 3 February, while Londoner Yarde also still harbours world title ambitions.