Artturi Lehkonen with a Powerplay Goal vs. Dallas Stars

Artturi Lehkonen (Colorado Avalanche) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Dallas Stars, 04/07/2024
Both Purdue and UConn are anchored by dominant big men, so the backcourts could be the determining factor in Monday's title game.
The Miami Marlins won their first game of the 2024 MLB season after an 0-9 start. The worst start through 25 games is a record still within reach, however.
Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates hit a 62-yard field goal one week after nailing a 64-yarder. The UFL star is attracting NFL attention as a result.
WrestleMania 40 wrapped on Sunday night in truly spectacular fashion, delivering an action-packed card from start to finish, including a main event that will perhaps go down as the greatest in professional wrestling history.
Caitlin Clark and historic audiences go hand in hand.
The Bloodline capped off WrestleMania Night 1 with a win over Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins that will impact Night 2's main event.
The 13-member class will be inducted in August.
Strider's velocity was noticeably down against the Diamondbacks before he exited after four innings.
French diver Alexis Jandard suffered an embarrassing slip during an event opening a new venue in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. French president Emmanuel Macron was in attendance at the Olympic Aquatic Centre.
The Guardians also moved back the start time for their home opener on Monday.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald their 'Draft Deep Dive' series by taking a look at arguably the most loaded position in this year's draft: The wide receivers. Given how many notable prospects are in this class we decided to break the position series into two parts. Part one looks at the prospects that will likely go in the first two rounds.
This obviously isn't happening.
The Hawkeyes are 2.5-point favorites over the Huskies.
If these five hitters can sustain their hot starts, their 2024 breakouts could be difference-makers for their teams.
The A's will head to Las Vegas by way of Sacramento.
Randle's season-ending surgery is a brutal stomach punch for a Knicks team that’s been reeling through a rash of injuries. Can New York still make noise in the playoffs?
The NFL is ramping up its efforts to find talent around the globe via its International Player Pathway program.
Musselman has led Arkansas to eight NCAA tournament wins in three appearances.
The NCAA tournament has catapulted both big men to another level, leaving many to wonder where each player could possibly be drafted by NBA teams in June.
Rice reportedly owned the Corvette and leased the Lamborghini involved in the crash.