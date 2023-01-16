Artturi Lehkonen with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
Artturi Lehkonen (Colorado Avalanche) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 01/16/2023
Artturi Lehkonen (Colorado Avalanche) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 01/16/2023
The futuristic V-LMDh will make its debut at the Rolex 24 at Daytona later this month.
Paris Hilton is sliving in the NBC Sports ad revealing the logo for the 2024 Summer Olympics in France.
Matt Canada wasn't great in 2022 but he might have been good enough late to save his job.
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
Former Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy wasn't afraid to tell it like it is after the Chargers' devastating playoff loss to the Jaguars on Saturday.
Some may have gotten a chuckle out of the notion that former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury plans to live it up in Thailand or wherever on Michael Bidwill’s money, while also ignoring opportunities to go to work for another team as an offensive coordinator. Bidwill may be laughing for a different reason. The buyout that [more]
Joey Bosa's first unsportsmanlike conduct penalty looked extremely familiar to New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
The Giants won, letting officials off the hook for this egregious call.
Adam Scott has decided to join the PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council this year while Paul Azinger thought that responsibility was a "colossal waste of time."
Rafael Nadal's victory march in the first round of the Australian Open was briefly held up on Monday when a ball boy took his racquet."The ball boy took my racquet!"
Rafael Nadal launched his Australian Open title defence with a four-set victory over Britain's Jack Draper on Monday as home hope Nick Kyrgios quit through injury without hitting a ball.Nadal was on court when Australia's talented but temperamental Kyrgios called a hastily arranged press conference and announced that he was out of the tournament with a knee injury.
Facing fourth-and-long with the season on the line, Kirk Cousins barely threw the ball past the line of scrimmage, earning the ire of Twitter.
At halftime, the Seattle Seahawks were confident they would be sending the 49ers home with a loss.
The head coaches had another quick one after Ravens vs. Bengals in the playoffs.
After Sunday’s playoff loss to the Bills, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said all the right things regarding the future of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Ultimately, Tua’s future in Miami will be determined by actions, not words. “You guys know how I feel about Tua and that hasn’t changed at all,” McDaniel told reporters. “I see, I [more]
Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was responsible for at least 90 yards of offense in the 49ers' playoff victory without even touching the ball.
Frances Tiafoe won his first-round match at the Australian Open on Monday but it was the American's outrageously colourful kit which set tongues wagging.Tiafoe faces China's 17-year-old Shang Juncheng in round two at Melbourne Park. bur-pst/ssy
Coaches Poll college basketball top 25 rankings, Week 11
Brock Purdy's historic performance in the NFC Wild Card Game was reflected by the latest PFF grades.
Luke Donald insists he has no issue with the LIV rebels teeing it up alongside him in this week’s Abu Dhabi Championship here, but acknowledges that the event has the “potential to be uncomfortable” for Henrik Stenson, as the Swede plays on the DP World Tour for the first time since being stripped of Ryder Cup captaincy six months ago.