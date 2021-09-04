Arts, Beats & Eats

The NBA legend reality-checked professional athletes who are eschewing COVID-19 shots.
Dave Roberts was out of pitching and Gabe Kapler was about to put his ace in left field. In a wild game, the Giants found a way to outlast their archrival.
An Ole Miss softball assistant coach is accused of having affair with a student-athlete, reportedly sparking a Title IX investigation.
Everything you need to know for Saturday's Xfinity race from Darlington, including start time, lineup, TV info and more.
Former Jags RB coach Terry Robiskie said that the team attempted to blackball Leonard Fournette ahead of his release.
Jordan Spieth joins the new-dad club in November, after a hopeful turn on the U.S. Ryder Cup team.
The Michigan State Spartans got an efficient performance from sophomore quarterback Payton Thorne on Friday night at Northwestern.
Bill Belichick has grumbled his way into a dispute with the league office over the COVID vaccine. On Wednesday, Belichick shrugged his way around the obvious implication of the stunning fall of Cam Newton from starting quarterback to, eight days later, off the team. Belichick not surprisingly bristled at the suggestion that Newton’s vaccination status [more]
Everything you need to know for the third round of the Tour Championship.
After making five unforced errors in the second-set tiebreaker, Naomi Osaka screamed, threw her racket and left the court, a towel covering her head.
Former Indianapolis Colts QB and new Hall of Famer Peyton Manning said the New England Patriots played a role in him signing with the Denver Broncos.
When it comes to fans and players, Brooks Koepka thinks everyone can do a better job at being respectful to one another.
Remember when the Warriors insisted publicly and privately they didn't acquire D'Angelo Russell just as a trade asset?
While BYU has national appeal, the three additions from the American Conference would push the Big 12 into large markets in Ohio and Florida.
The Billie Jean King Tennis Centre in Flushing Meadows, New York, is as unlike Wimbledon as it comes. Sheltered British visitors are often shocked by the loud music, the smell of popcorn and the over-arching sense of chaos. So the excited screaming directed at Emma Raducanu on Thursday night felt entirely on-brand.
The 18-year-old is now the youngest man to knock off a top-3 player in the world at the US Open since 1973.
A Philadelphia news station trolls Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons in an unflattering way.
That was ... confusing.
While his season may be over, Phil Mickelson isn't backing down in his latest golf-shaft argument directed at the USGA.
P.J. Fleck was very gracious in defeat. Hear the compliments he gave Ohio State after the game.