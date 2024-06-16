Artrell Hawkins Jr., Edward Stetz will be added to Sargent's Stadium at the Point Walk of Fame

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Johnstown Mill Rats have announced Artrell Hawkins Jr. and Edward Stetz were the top two vote-getters and will be honored as the third class added to the Sargent’s Stadium at the Point Walk of Fame.

The announcement will take place at the Johnstown Mill Rats' 7 p.m. Saturday home game against the Chillicothe Paints.

The Tribune-Democrat sponsors the promotion in conjunction with the Johnstown Mill Rats in the Prospect League.

Hawkins is a former Bishop McCort Catholic football standout who played four years at the University of Cincinnati before the Cincinnati Bengals selected him in the second round of the 1998 NFL Draft. Hawkins played in the NFL with the Bengals (1988-2003), Carolina Panthers (2004) and New England Patriots (2005-06). He had 489 career tackles with 11 interceptions in 122 NFL games. Hawkins is a member of the Cambria County Sports Hall of Fame.

Stetz is a Greater Johnstown High School graduate who is the all-time leading tackler in Wake Forest University football history. From 1969-71, Stetz made 460 tackles, including 203 in 1971. The linebacker had 271 career solo stops. He played on Wake Forest’s 1970 Atlantic Coast Conference championship team and has been inducted into the Wake Forest University Sports and Cambria County Sports halls of fame.