Artistic swimming dazzles with strength and grace at Tokyo Olympic Games

The competitors in artistic swimming displayed strength, beauty and grace while competing at the Tokyo Olympics. Previously, the event was known as “synchronized swimming” until the international federation for Artistic Swimming, FINA, made the change in 2017.

USA Synchronized Swimming followed suit in 2020 and changed its name to “USA Artistic Swimming, according to a March 2020 statement from Team USA. Adam Andrasko, USA Artistic Swimming CEO, said the change was “a chance to usher in a new era for the sport.”

“As a world leader in the sport we recognized the need to align with the changes FINA made, and we are proud to support the great work that is being done by them to move our sport forward,” Andrasko said in the statement. “However, that is not the only reason for the change. The name change offers us an opportunity to showcase how the sport has evolved. Gone are the days of water ballet. This is where true athleticism and artistry meet. We look forward to showing you how exciting artistic swimming is”

Team technical routines:

August 6, 2021: Australia in the artistic swimming women's team technical routine during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

August 6, 2021: Australia in the artistic swimming women's team technical routine during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

August 6, 2021: Australia in the artistic swimming women's team technical routine during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

August 6, 2021: Ukraine competes in the artistic swimming women's team technical routine during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

August 6, 2021: Egypt competes in the artistic swimming women's team technical routine during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

August 6, 2021: Egypt competes in the artistic swimming women's team technical routine during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

August 6, 2021:China performs in the artistic swimming women's team technical routine during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

August 6, 2021: Spain performs in the artistic swimming women's team technical routine during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

August 6, 2021: Japan performs in the artistic swimming women's team technical routine during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Women's duet finals

In the women's duet finals at the Tokyo Games, the Russian Olympic Committee's Svetlana Kolesnichenko and Svetlana Romashina took gold with a score of 98.800. This marks Romashina’s sixth Olympic gold medal in the event. The pair performed to the music “Spiders,” taking on the arachnid theme.

China’s Huang Xuechen and Sun Weny earned a silver medal with a score of 96.900 in the final free routine themed around snakes and Ukraine’s Marta Fedina and Anastasiya Savchuk captured the country’s first-ever Olympic medal in artistic swimming with a score of 95.600.

Alisa Ozhogina Ozhogin and Iris Tio Casas (ESP) compete in the artistic swimming women's duet preliminary round on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Marta Fiedina and Anastasiya Savchuk (UKR) in the artistic swimming women's duet final on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Anita Alvarez and Lindi Schroeder (USA) in the artistic swimming women's duet preliminary round on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Charlotte Tremble and Laura Tremble (FRA) in the artistic swimming women's duet final on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Alisa Ozhogina Ozhogin and Iris Tio Casas (ESP) compete in the artistic swimming women's duet preliminary round on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Charlotte Tremble and Laura Tremble (FRA) in the artistic swimming women's duet final on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Claudia Holzner and Jacqueline Simoneau (CAN) in the artistic swimming women's duet final on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Svetlana Kolesnichenko and Svetlana Romashina (ROC) in the artistic swimming women's duet final on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Yukiko Inui and Megumu Yoshida (JPN) compete in the artistic swimming women's duet preliminary round on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Vasilina Khandoshka and Daria Kulagina (BLR) in the artistic swimming women's duet final on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Vasilina Khandoshka and Daria Kulagina (BLR) in the artistic swimming women's duet final on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

LEFT: Huang Xuechen and Sun Wenyan (CHN) in the artistic swimming women's duet final on August 4, 2021, during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre.RIGHT: Claudia Holzner and Jacqueline Simoneau (CAN) react to their performance in the artistic swimming women's duet final.

Svetlana Kolesnichenko and Svetlana Romashina (ROC) celebrate their gold medal on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, after the artistic swimming women's duet final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Check out more incredible images from the Tokyo Olympic Games:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Artistic swimming at 2021 Summer Olympics in photos