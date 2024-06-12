Artistic gymnastics at Paris 2024 Olympics

Artistic gymnastics has been in every Olympics of the modern era (since 1896).

Here's what you need to know about the sport at Paris 2024.

Artistic gymnastics schedule and venue at Paris 2024

The artistic gymnastics competitions are taking place at the Bercy Arena in Paris between 27 July and 5 August.

Schedule:

27 July: men's qualification

28 July: women's qualification

29 July: men's team final

30 July: women's team final

31 July: men's all-around final

1 August: women's all-around final

3 August: apparatus finals - men's: floor, pommel horse; women's: vault

4 August: apparatus finals - men's: rings, vault; women's: uneven bars

5 August: apparatus finals - men's: parallel bars, horizontal bar; women's: beam, floor

Scoring and rules in artistic gymnastics

Men and women compete for Olympic medals on individual apparatus as well as for all-around and team titles. There are 14 gold medals in artistic gymnastics up for grabs at Paris 2024.

Men compete on six apparatus: vault, floor, parallel bars, horizontal bar, rings and pommel horse.

Women compete on four apparatus: vault, floor, beam and uneven bars.

The qualification round determines which eight teams will contest the team final, which 24 gymnasts will compete for the blue riband all-around title, as well as which eight gymnasts will compete for the title in each of the individual apparatus finals.

Countries are only allowed two gymnasts in finals, so some high-placing gymnasts in qualifying may not make all-around and apparatus finals if two of their compatriots have placed higher.

Scores for routines on all apparatus are made up of a combination of a D score (difficultly) and an E score (execution), with any penalties deducted.

In the team final any combination of three of the five gymnasts per team must compete on each apparatus, with every score counting towards their overall total.

Is Simone Biles competing at Paris 2024?

The United States have not named their team yet but American great Simone Biles is on track to be in it.

Biles withdrew from several events at Tokyo 2020 when she had the 'twisties' (loss of spatial awareness) but is hotly tipped to add to her collection of seven Olympic medals in Paris.

Who has won the most medals in Olympic artistic gymnastics?

The former Soviet Union has won the most Olympic medals in artistic gymnastics, with 182 medals (including 39 men's golds and 33 women's golds).

Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina won a record 18 medals across three Games (1956, 1960, 1964).

American Simone Biles would reach 12 Olympic medals if she were to win five of any colour in Paris, which would put her above Czechoslovakia's Vera Caslavska (11) into second on the women's all-time list.

The record for the most artistic gymnastics medals won at a single Games belongs to Soviet gymnast Aleksandr Dityatin, who won eight at the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

Great Britain have won 16 medals in artistic gymnastics (three gold, three silver, 10 bronze). All three of their golds were won by Max Whitlock (two on pommel and one on floor).