Artist Ted Diamond inspired by the Master’s

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – A local art gallery is showing its support for the Masters with the art exhibition “The Art of Golf.”

Westobou Art Gallery is hosting Ted Dimond, a sports artist who has been a fan of the Masters for many years. This week, he’s showing off his 2024 Masters Series.

“I love golf and you know I love all sports but just sort of the majesty and beauty of Augusta and the players that come here,” said Ted Diamond, “The Art of Golf” Artist.

Diamond has had his work featured at numerous sporting events, including The Super Bowl 57 and the US Open, and is currently working on projects for the Kentucky Derby.

“I’ve been painting since I was three, and I prayed professional tennis. So, when I would travel, I would do sketches and drawings to help pay for my travels. So, I was always looking for a sort of way to capture athletes and movements. And then I came across this technique and now this it’s kind of jus tis the voice I paint in,” said Diamond.

They hope to continue this Masters Series pop-up event each year. Throughout the weekend, they hosted VIP Parties where special guests got to see Dimond’s exhibit.

“So many people in Augusta know this is the time of year when all eyes are on us, and the subject at hand is golf,” said Matt Porter, Executive Director of Westobou. “And so, to be able to bring art into that conversation in a credible way was really important to us.”

Don’t miss out on his art show before it leaves on Sunday.

