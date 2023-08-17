Artisan's/Children's Day Aug. 19

Aug. 16—RUSHVILLE — AI stands for much more than you think! How about ... Alpaca Information?

The Rush County Historical Society Museum, 619 N. Perkins Street, Rushville, is hosting an Artisan's/Children's Day from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, where broom making, blacksmithing, candle making, historic sign restoration, possible bags, alpaca information and much more will come to life!

The public is invited to become an active part of history with this hands-on afternoon of a "Blast From The Past."

See you there, and remember that children should be accompanied by an adult

