Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports July 2021 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of July 31, 2021 totaled $177.2 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $86.5 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $90.7 billion.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2

As of July 31, 2021 - ($ Millions)

Growth Team

Global Opportunities

$27,556

Global Discovery

2,550

U.S. Mid-Cap Growth

18,296

U.S. Small-Cap Growth

6,583

Global Equity Team

Global Equity

3,008

Non-U.S. Growth

21,925

Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth

9,208

China Post-Venture

142

U.S. Value Team

Value Equity

3,968

U.S. Mid-Cap Value

4,029

International Value Team

International Value

30,467

International Small Cap Value

22

Global Value Team

Global Value

25,969

Select Equity

427

Sustainable Emerging Markets Team

Sustainable Emerging Markets

973

Credit Team

High Income

7,764

Credit Opportunities

115

Developing World Team

Developing World

9,560

Antero Peak Group

Antero Peak

3,454

Antero Peak Hedge

1,139

Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")

$177,155

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $23 million

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.


