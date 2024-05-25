New artificial turf field be installed at Kokomo Municipal Stadium

May 25—Kokomo Municipal Stadium will be receiving a new artificial turf field this year.

The Kokomo Board of Public Works and Safety this month approved accepting a quote of $724,835 from Sprinturf to replace the artificial turf at the city-owned downtown stadium. The quote also includes removing the field's existing artificial turf field.

The new field is expected to be installed sometime in September or October after the Kokomo Jackrabbits' season, Torrey Roe, parks superintendent, said.

Roe added the new turf will "essentially" be the same type as what was installed when the stadium was being constructed in 2014 and 2015. The city is paying for the new field with American Rescue Plan money.

Artificial turf field lifespans are around 10 or so years.

Sprinturf also installed the stadium's original artificial turf field. While the company is based in South Carolina with manufacturing operations in Alabama and Georgia, there's a local connection.

Randy Hammond, a regional sales manager for Spinturf, is a native of Walton, a graduate of Lewis Cass High School and operates his office out of Kokomo.

The new artificial turf field is one of several recent additions or renovations made to Kokomo Municipal Stadium.

In 2022, the city paved a previously gravel parking lot near Municipal Stadium and gave the stadium's awning near the entrance, the roofs of the upstairs party decks and more a new paint job.

More recently, the city extended the protective netting past both the first base and third base dugouts, is replacing the canopy at the umbrella bar, is making repairs to the elevator shaft and installed new outfield wall padding. Roe said the city has also received a grant to replace the lights at Municipal Stadium.

Tyler Juranovich can be reached at 765-454-8577, by email at tyler.juranovich@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter at @tylerjuranovich.