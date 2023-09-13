Artificial surfaces again drawing criticism following Aaron Rodgers' Achilles injury in Jets' opener

Aaron Rodgers / Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Artificial turf surfaces like the one at MetLife Stadium are once again under fire from NFL players and Players Association executives following Aaron Rodgers’ rupturing his left Achilles on Monday night against the Buffalo Bills.

Jets fans know the story all too well at this point: On the fourth snap of his New York tenure, Rodgers was sacked by Leonard Floyd, suffering the season-ending injury as he fell to the turf.

This was not the first major injury suffered at MetLife Stadium – or on other artificial turf fields around the league – over the course of the last few seasons. In the past three seasons, players like Nick Bosa and Kendall Fuller, among others, suffered season-ending injuries at MetLife Stadium.

To try to combat that, a new playing surface called FieldTurf Core was installed at MetLife Stadium this offseason, but the Rodgers injury has put the surface directly back in the spotlight, and others around the league are now voicing their displeasure with non-grass surfaces.

“Moving all stadium fields to high quality natural grass surfaces is the easiest decision the NFL can make,” NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell said in a statement.

“The players overwhelmingly prefer it and the data is clear that grass is simply safer than artificial turf. It is an issue that has been near the top of the players’ list during my team visits and one I have raised with the NFL.

“While we know there is an investment to making this change, there is a bigger cost to everyone in our business if we keep losing our best players to unnecessary injuries. It makes no sense that stadiums can flip over to superior grass surfaces when the World Cup comes, or soccer clubs come to visit for exhibition games in the summer, but inferior artificial surfaces are acceptable for our own players. This is worth the investment and it simply needs to change now.”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, appearing on ESPN’s "First Take" on Wednesday morning, said that player safety is always at the front of the league’s decision-making, but playing surface decisions will always be based on scientific data compiled by the league.

“That’s one of thing that we really focus on, player safety in general. But turf is a big part of that. When you look at the turf, you’ve also got to look at the cleats, and there are a lot of factors and it’s a complex issue, and it’s one of the things that we negotiated with our collective bargaining agreement to address this in a way that is done scientifically so that we are getting the right people. We have engineers to look at that. We’ll look at the mechanism of injury on Aaron’s injury and see what may have caused that.

“From our standpoint, that’s something that we’ll look at. We’ll look deeply at it. We always want to try to get the best surfaces… You’ve got to look at climate too… Is the field going to be good in September, but is it also going to be good in December and January?”



New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is injured after a sack by Buffalo Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd (not pictured) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. / Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Players both on the Jets and around the league have also chimed in on the issue, with cornerback DJ Reed tweeting “We need real grass for all of our stadiums @NFL.”

Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowl corner Darius Slay also weighed in when asked about Rodgers’ injury.

“I had high hopes for him being in a new jersey. But then MetLife, everyone knows [a]bout that g-ddamn stadium. They need to get real grass. That’s trash,” Slay said, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“It’s obvious to see - a lot of guys have season-ending injuries there.”

Of course, season-ending injuries can happen any time and any place, but they do seem to happen more often on artificial turf. But when head coach Robert Saleh was asked about the turf being an issue on Tuesday, he took a different approach.

“No. If it was a non-contact injury, I think that’d be something to discuss obviously,” Saleh said. “But I think that was trauma-induced. I do know the players prefer grass and there’s a lot invested in those young men.”

Of the 30 current NFL stadiums, 16 use some form of grass. For the Jets 11 of the 17 games on their regular season schedule will be played on turf, including their next two games against Dallas and New England.