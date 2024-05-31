Artificial pitches to be banned in Premiership from 2026

All Scottish Premiership football will be played on grass pitches come late-2026 [SNS]

Scottish Premiership clubs have voted to ban artificial pitches in the top flight from 2026.

The SPFL this month issued a resolution to be voted on by all 12 Premiership clubs, with nine votes required for it to pass.

Next season's top flight will be made up of Aberdeen, Celtic, Dundee, Dundee United, Hearts, Hibernian, Kilmarnock, Motherwell, Rangers, St Johnstone, St Mirren and either Raith Rovers or Ross County.

Livingston, relegated from the Premiership this season, and Kilmarnock have artificial pitches but Killie plan to return to a grass surface in 2025.

Hamilton Academical, who have won promotion to the Championship, are the only other club to have used artificial turf in the top flight between 2008 and 2011 and from 2014 to 2021.

A league spokesperson said: "The SPFL board has granted a two-year period to allow clubs with an artificial pitch to plan for the phasing out of artificial pitches in the top tier of Scottish football.

"The SPFL board recently approved plans for a Premiership-wide project to work with a leading pitch consultancy firm, which is regularly used by Uefa, to improve the standards of grass pitches in the cinch Premiership. The SPFL will be engaging with Premiership clubs on this project ahead of the new season."