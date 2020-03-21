Cornerback Artie Burns said at the end of 2019 that he was excited about the prospect of moving on from the Steelers after being on the field for just 66 defensive snaps in the regular season.

Burns has found a team that wants to give him an opportunity for a more productive season. Agent Drew Rosenhaus told PFT that Burns has signed a one-year contract with the Bears.

Burns was a first-round pick in 2016 and played every game in his first three seasons, but was essentially limited to special teams work before being scratched entirely for the final six games of the regular season. He had 149 tackles, four interceptions, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries while in Pittsburgh.

The Bears have not signed any other cornerbacks this offseason. They released Prince Amukamara last month.

Artie Burns signs with Bears originally appeared on Pro Football Talk