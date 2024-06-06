Arthur Vermeeren reflects on his Atlético Madrid signing: “It was not a mistake.”

Belgian Youngster Arthur Vermeeren has only played 160 minutes across five matches for Atlético Madrid since joining in January, a fact he knows all too well.

As per Mundo Deportivo, the 19-year-old said, “I knew there was a chance I wouldn’t play much. That being said, I would 100% make the same decision again.”

He elaborated on his thinking when signing for Atlético, saying, “It was a signing for the future. I signed for six years, this was planned. Of course, I hoped to play more, but you have to accept the coach’s decision and demonstrate in training that I deserve more playing time.”

Given his lack of time on the pitch, he even expressed his surprise at being picked for Belgium, “You always have hope, but after a whole year without playing, you start to think it won’t happen. But I am happy with the trust they have given me.“

With his 90 minutes against Montenegro, Arthur Vermeeren has seen over half of the time he has gotten on the pitch for Atléti, in just one match.

The young midfielder will be hoping that a strong showing in the playing time he receives for Belgium, alongside a strong preseason for Los Colchoneros, will be enough to gain a starting position in Diego Simeone’s squad.

VERMEEREN 🇧🇪💪



🔴"No fue un error fichar por el Atlético, fue pensando a futuro".



⚪"Sabía que había la opción de no jugar mucho, pero incluso ahora habría tomado la misma decisión al 100%". #Atleti #LaLiga #Fichajes #Euro2024 https://t.co/lKsnq1NJAr — Atlético de Madrid (@Atletico_MD) June 6, 2024

GSFN | Ciaran Currie