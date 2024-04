NEW YORK (PIX11) — NHL reporter Arthur Staple of The Athletic joins SportsNation Nightly to talk about the Rangers and their potential second-round matchup.

Watch the video player for the full story and be sure to tune in to NY SportsNation Nightly weeknights at 7 p.m. on PIX11.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.