Arthur Smith on win over 49ers: ‘We’re not going to be satisfied’

The Atlanta Falcons got their third win of the season in Week 6 and they’re now 3-3 following their 0-2 start. Sunday’s 28-14 victory over the San Francisco 49ers was the kind of performance that will make a head coach proud.

But while Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said he was proud of his team, he also indicated that they are not content to just be 3-3.

“We’re not going to be satisfied,” Smith said in his postgame press conference. “We’re going to continue to grow… and improve. It’s just a fun group to coach. I’m really proud of those guys.”

LIVE: Arthur Smith post win press conference https://t.co/QKpmPJ3nwD — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 16, 2022

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire