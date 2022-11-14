If you thought Falcons head coach Arthur Smith might be inclined to make a quarterback change after last Thursday’s loss to the Panthers, it’s time to think again.

Smith told reporters on Monday that he’s not going to sub in rookie Desmond Ridder for veteran Marcus Mariota for the team’s Week 11 game against the Bears.

“If we were going to make a change, I’d tell you,” Smith said, via Tori McElhaney of the Falcons’ website. “You’d see it at practice.”

Smith was asked if he could give an update on the “QB situation” and cut off the question by saying, “There is no situation.”

“There was never a situation — ever,” Smith said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I don’t know where that — and I mean, you understand why the questions get asked, lose two games in five days and everybody wants to panic.”

Smith even brought up the P word when talking about the 4-6 Falcons, who are now in second place in the NFC South.

“We’re right in the middle of it,” Smith said. “Not where we want to be, but the reality is you’re right in the middle of a playoff race with a conference opponent coming in here for a game we need to win.”

Mariota has completed 62 percent of his passes this season for 1,747 yards with 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s also rushed for 347 yards with three touchdowns.

Ridder was the second quarterback off the board in this year’s draft, selected at No. 74 overall in the third round. While it would likely behoove the Falcons to see what they have in Ridder at some point, apparently Smith doesn’t think it should come while the team has a chance to compete for meaningful January football.

Arthur Smith: If we were going to make a QB change, I’d tell you originally appeared on Pro Football Talk