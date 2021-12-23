Arthur Smith vs. Dan Campbell: Who would you rather have?

Successful NFL head coaches can come in many different forms. Whether you’re a drill sergeant, a players’ coach, or a hotshot wonderkid, the most important thing is to be authentic.

The Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions each hired new head coaches during the offseason, and while both have had some success, they couldn’t be further apart in terms of their personalities. The Falcons brought in highly touted Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to help fix their broken offense and maximize the late career of quarterback Matt Ryan.

Meanwhile, the Lions took a different approach — since Matthew Stafford had already requested a trade — and went for Saints assistant head coach Dan Campbell, an out-of-the-box hire to help turn around a losing culture.

With Atlanta set to host Detroit at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 16, we thought it would be a good time to compare the two first-year head coaches and have fans vote on which is having the better season.

Arthur Smith: Record, Team Stats

Season record: 6-8

Division record: 2-3

Home record: 1-5 (win was in London)

Away record: 5-3

Points scored: 258

Points allowed: 384

Point differential: -126

Division rank: 3rd in NFC South

Dan Campbell: Record, Team Stats

Season record: 2-11-1

Division record: 1-4

Home record: 2-5

Away record: 0-6-1

Points scored: 243

Points allowed: 366

Point differential: -123

Division rank: 4th in NFC North

Arthur Smith personality/coaching style: Stoic

No excuses. It’s all about accountability. 😤 HC Arthur Smith was mic’d up at camp. pic.twitter.com/ocoHhE2mKi — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 19, 2021

Arthur Smith has a very stoic personality, not to say he doesn’t get intense at times. He’s a competent speaker who never seems to get too high or low. While a lot of coaches try to take this approach, which was perfected by Bill Belichick, Smith is clearly just being who he is. It’s safe to say he won’t be putting a pencil in his ear during his press conferences or getting caught at the bar instead of boarding the home on the team flight.

Both coaches have blue-collar mindsets, but it comes out in very different ways. Smith has the demeanor of a guy who would quietly do his work in the corner, get all the answers right and give you a friendly nod on the way out.

There’s definitely a fire to Smith, too. He’s not going to snap at a reporter if he doesn’t like a question, or draw attention to himself. And while he will chew out a player on occasion, there’s a genuine feeling that Smith cares about his guys and they seem to be responding to it.

Arthur Smith celebrates the WIN with #MattyIce❄️ pic.twitter.com/rYDgmXlaBc — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 24, 2021

Dan Campbell personality/coaching style: Emotional

“We’re gonna kick you in the teeth, and when you punch us back, we’re going to smile at you. And when you knock us down, we’re gonna get up. And on the way up, we’re going to bite a kneecap off.” New @Lions HC Dan Campbell had quite the introductory press conference 😳 pic.twitter.com/cWJTSFtJAQ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 21, 2021

Campbell’s introductory press conference set a tone that the NFL world wasn’t ready for, and he hasn’t disappointed since. From his desire to bite his opponent’s knee caps, or his willingness to cry after a tough loss, Campbell unapologetically wears his heart on his sleeve in a way that endears him to his players.

If he was anywhere else but Detroit, this might have been a disaster on par with Urban Meyer. The fans’ frustration with highly touted coordinators like Jim Schwartz and Matt Patricia being hailed as geniuses only to fail opened the door for a hire like Campbell.

By embracing the challenge of changing the Lions’ identity, fans finally feel like the team has a head coach who cares as much as they do. Ultimately, Campbell’s fate will be determined by how well the Lions play when they face expectations again. The roster still needs a lot of work before that happens, though.

But for now, Campbell’s emotional, honest approach seems to be getting through to his players (and the media).

“[It shows] that he cares. He’s trying, he wants it so bad for his football team.”@gmfb discusses Dan Campbell’s emotional press conference after Lions loss to Vikings. pic.twitter.com/Sddn9xKaki — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) October 11, 2021

Who's having the better season?

If we’re trying to determine which coach is having the better season, it’s hard to argue against Smith.

Considering Atlanta’s point differential (-126) is even worse than Detroit’s (-123), it’s amazing that the Falcons have won six games and are in the playoff hunt.

That talent level may be slightly better in Atlanta, however, Smith has a huge advantage at the quarterback position with former MVP Matt Ryan starting for his 14th consecutive season. This has allowed the Falcons to steal some close games at the end, while helping cover up some of the team’s mistakes.

But while Smith has undoubtedly improved Atlanta’s offense and reestablished an anemic ground game, his play-calling has been conservative at times and worthy of criticism. For a team trying to maximize its talent, Smith is doing exactly what he was hired to do.

Campbell was dealt a much tougher hand. The Lions traded away their franchise QB over the offseason, and as Matthew Stafford soars in Los Angeles, Jared Goff is throwing to guys that would probably be fourth or fifth on the Rams depth chart.

Detroit was more focused on building a culture of competitive football that would no longer be the laughing stock of the league. Through Campbell’s blood, sweat and tears, the Lions are a team nobody wants to play. Don’t believe me? Just ask the Cardinals, who had their doors blown off by Detroit in Week 15.

Both Smith and Campbell are doing what they were hired to do thus far. Each coach has shown enough in year one to give fans something to believe in going forward.

That’s no fun, though, so make sure to vote in our poll below!

VOTE: Smith or Campbell?

