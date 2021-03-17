Arthur Smith, Terry Fontenot attend Georgia pro day

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Urben
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

On Wednesday afternoon, the University of Georgia held its pro day and Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontneot were both in attendance to see the Bulldogs’ top prospects.

While there aren’t any Georgia players in play for the Falcons with the No. 4 overall pick, there are some intriguing ones that could interest the team later in the draft. The prize of UGA’s class is EDGE Azeez Ojulari, who could be a home-run pick for Atlanta in the second round, or if the team trades down into the late-first.

Arthur Smith may be in his first year as the head coach of the Falcons, but it wasn’t his first time at a UGA pro day. Back in 2019, Smith was in attendance as the Titans offensive coordinator and Tennessee went on to draft linebacker D’Andre Walker in the fifth round that year.

Some other notable prospects that worked out at Georgia’s pro day were safety Richard LeCounte, OL Ben Cleveland, DB Erick Stokes Jr., TE Trey McKitty and CB Tyson Campbell.

Related

Falcons Free Agency: 20 remaining players Atlanta could target

Report: Falcons restructure DT Tyeler Davison, create $2M of cap space

Report: Keanu Neal drawing 'preliminary interest' from six teams

Offseason Tracker: Falcons restructure Ryan's contract, trade for TE

Falcons trade for Bills TE Lee Smith

Recommended Stories