Arthur Smith, Terry Fontenot attend Georgia pro day

On Wednesday afternoon, the University of Georgia held its pro day and Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontneot were both in attendance to see the Bulldogs’ top prospects.

Kirby Smart talking with new #Falcons GM Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith at #UGAProDay pic.twitter.com/UL6N2fk3U7 — Cody Chaffins (@Cody_Fox5) March 17, 2021

While there aren’t any Georgia players in play for the Falcons with the No. 4 overall pick, there are some intriguing ones that could interest the team later in the draft. The prize of UGA’s class is EDGE Azeez Ojulari, who could be a home-run pick for Atlanta in the second round, or if the team trades down into the late-first.

Arthur Smith may be in his first year as the head coach of the Falcons, but it wasn’t his first time at a UGA pro day. Back in 2019, Smith was in attendance as the Titans offensive coordinator and Tennessee went on to draft linebacker D’Andre Walker in the fifth round that year.

Today is #UGAProDay. Here’s a throwback to 2019 when now Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith was in town scouting out some Bulldogs for the Tennessee Titans. The Titans drafted D’Andre Walker in the 5th Round the following month. pic.twitter.com/QDeet0GQrs — 960 The Ref (@960theref) March 17, 2021

Some other notable prospects that worked out at Georgia’s pro day were safety Richard LeCounte, OL Ben Cleveland, DB Erick Stokes Jr., TE Trey McKitty and CB Tyson Campbell.

