Arthur Smith sticking with Mariota at QB: ‘There’s no situation’

Following last week’s 25-15 loss to the Carolina Panthers, many wondered if the Atlanta Falcons would make a change at quarterback before their Week 11 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

Marcus Mariota had one of his worst games, making some questionable decisions and prompting fans to call for rookie Desmond Ridder, the team’s third-round pick out of Cincinnati, to take over.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith met with the media on Monday and said he’s sticking with Mariota as the team is still in the playoff hunt. “There’s no situation,” Smith said of the QB controversy, per team reporter Tori McElhaney.

Arthur Smith asked about the QB situation: "There's no situation." Everybody wants to panic on the outside, he says, but added the Falcons are right where they want to be even after losing two games in five days. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) November 14, 2022

Mariota has been mostly average this season, but on Thursday, he was careless with the football. Despite finishing with two touchdowns and just one interception, he was lucky to not have two or three more turnovers.

Fans have wanted Mariota to be more aggressive this season, but if it means more plays like the one below, I think they would pass.

Marcus Mariota with a very interesting decision to throw this ball 🥶 He was ruled down before the pass pic.twitter.com/YBKu4LTJQB — Pickswise (@Pickswise) November 11, 2022

“If we were going to make a change I’d tell you,” said Smith. “You’d see it at practice.”

It sounds like Ridder will have to wait a little longer to make his first NFL start. The Falcons do have a winnable game at home against the Chicago Bears in Week 11, but the same could have been said about their Week 10 matchup against the Panthers.

Story continues

Related

Matt Ryan starts for Colts, Julio Jones scores TD in Bucs' win Free Agency: 25 potential targets for the Falcons in 2023 PFF: Richie Grant, KhaDarel Hodge earn top grades in Week 10

List

Falcons recap: Matt Ryan returns, Julio Jones scores TD in Bucs' win

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire