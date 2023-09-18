Arthur Smith: You can see guys believe in Desmond Ridder

Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder didn't have a long history in the NFL when he took over the starting job this year, so the Falcons are learning just what they have as this season unfolds.

On Sunday, they learned Ridder is resilient. He threw an interception in the first half and failed to move the team early in the third quarter as the Packers were building up a 12-point lead going into the fourth quarter, but he rebounded to play his best football in the final 15 minutes. Ridder ran for a touchdown and went 6-of-8 passing the ball while leading three scoring drives that lifted the Falcons to a 25-24 home win.

After the game, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said that he can see the team lining up to follow Ridder.

“Guys believe in him. You can see it,” Smith said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com. “I think in those critical situations, he’s been at his best and that’s been his history.”

Running back Bijan Robinson had several big plays and the defense forced a pair of three-and-outs to help facilitate the comeback, so it's hardly a one-man show in Atlanta. The right quarterback is an important piece of the puzzle, though, and the 2-0 start to the season has provided evidence that Ridder can be that guy in Atlanta.