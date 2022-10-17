Arthur Smith says Falcons concerned about Casey Hayward’s injury

The Atlanta Falcons won their Week 6 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers over the weekend, but the team’s defensive backs took a beating.

Not only were A.J. Terrell and Casey Hayward injured during Sunday’s game, Isaiah Oliver also went down during his first game back from an ACL injury. Lastly, Falcons defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham left the game with a knee injury before returning in the fourth quarter.

Head coach Arthur Smith was asked about the injuries on Monday and indicated that Hayward was the only player the team is worried about long-term, per ESPN’s Michael Rothstein.

Falcons HC Arthur Smith said of the injuries in the secondary Sunday, Casey Hayward is the one they are concerned about long-term. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) October 17, 2022

If Hayward is out, look for the Falcons to call upon second-year cornerback Darren Hall to start opposite Terrell in Week 7. Atlanta thoroughly outplayed the 49ers for much of the game despite the injuries in the secondary.

After the game, Smith said the Falcons were happy with the win but aren’t satisfied just being 3-3.

“We’re not going to be satisfied,” Smith said, “We’re going to continue to grow… and improve. It’s just a fun group to coach. I’m really proud of those guys.”

"We are not going to be satisfied." -Arthur Smith pic.twitter.com/Ry3SatqdHp — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 16, 2022

