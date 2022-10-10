Arthur Smith 'not going to get into' Grady Jarrett's roughing-the-passer penalty vs. Tom Brady

The Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Tom Brady has never lost to the Atlanta Falcons. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat their NFC South rivals 21-15, running out the clock after the flag thrown against defensive lineman Grady Jarrett kept Brady and the Bucs offense on the field to close out the victory. ''I don't throw flags,'' Brady said when asked about the play in which he was sacked for a 10-yard loss on third down with just under three minutes left.