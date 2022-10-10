Arthur Smith 'not going to get into' Grady Jarrett's roughing-the-passer penalty vs. Tom Brady
The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) fell to the Houston Texans (1-3-1) on Sunday, their ninth-straight loss to the Texans since 2018.
The Panthers fell to 1-4 with their 37-15 loss to the 49ers on Sunday. Now, they may have to deal with another injury at quarterback. Baker Mayfield was wearing a walking boot on his left foot during his postgame press conference, as noted by multiple reporters on the scene. Mayfield said in his press conference [more]
The Buccaneers entered the fourth quarter with a 21-0 lead. They held on for a 21-15 win over the Falcons. Atlanta should have gotten another opportunity to try to finish the comeback, but the Bucs ran off the final 4:38 thanks to a controversial roughing the passer call on Grady Jarrett against Tom Brady. Jarrett [more]
The Patriots were down to their third-string quarterback today, and it didn’t matter at all as New England easily beat a hapless, helpless Detroit team. Bailey Zappe, the little-known rookie forced to start because both Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer are injured, had an easy day against a terrible Lions defense. Zappe completed 17 of [more]
Detroit head coach Dan Campbell believes his Lions "hit rock bottom" in Week 5 loss to the Patriots that was "as bad as it gets"
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Grady Jarrett and the Atlanta Falcons didn't want to touch the subject of whether NFL quarterbacks are being given extra protection in the wake of the concussion that sidelined Miami's Tua Tagovailoa. Especially when the quarterback in question was Tom Brady. Jarrett was flagged for roughing the passer after what many observed to be a typical sack late in the fourth quarter of Atlanta's 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Trevor Lawrence came to Jacksonville as a generational quarterback prospect. One week after a five-turnover performance at Philadelphia, Lawrence delivered another stinker in a 13-6 loss to AFC South rival Houston. The former Clemson star and the top pick in the 2021 NFL draft showed little resilience after last week's game or the worst interception of his young career.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Tom Brady has never lost to the Atlanta Falcons. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat their NFC South rivals 21-15, running out the clock after the flag thrown against defensive lineman Grady Jarrett kept Brady and the Bucs offense on the field to close out the victory. ''I don't throw flags,'' Brady said when asked about the play in which he was sacked for a 10-yard loss on third down with just under three minutes left.
Sunday’s game between the Falcons and Buccaneers was marred by a late roughing the passer call on Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett. Jarrett seemed to have simply tackled Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who then tried to kick Garrett. After the game, referee Jerome Boger spoke to pool reporter Greg Auman regarding the decision to flag [more]
Tom Brady was the benefactor of a questionable roughing the passer call late in the Buccaneers' victory over the Falcons on Sunday.
For the second straight week, referee Jerome Boger's incorrect roughing the passer call cost one team a chance to win a game.
