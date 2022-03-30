Falcons head coach Arthur Smith did not think Tom Brady‘s retirement was going to make the NFC South any easier — because Smith did not think Brady’s retirement was anything more than the brief interlude it would prove to be.

Smith said he didn’t think Brady was really done when he announced his retirement, and won’t believe Brady is done until the Falcons play the Buccaneers and Brady isn’t there.

“I never thought he retired. I think I said that. He was playing at a high level. Until we played Tampa and he wasn’t going to run out there, I was not going to believe it. He’s playing as good as anybody in the league,” Smith said, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com.

Despite Brady’s brief retirement, there’s really no reason to think the 2022 season will prove to be his last. In fact, Smith may be assuming too much if he thinks he’ll still be the coach of the Falcons when Brady retires.

Arthur Smith: I never believed Tom Brady retired, won’t until we play them and he’s not there originally appeared on Pro Football Talk