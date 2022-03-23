Arthur Smith, Mike Tomlin, Matt Rhule among coaches at Matt Corral’s Pro Day

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and Panthers head coach Matt Rhule spent Tuesday at Liberty’s Pro Day workout to watch quarterback Malik Willis perform and they were back together again in Oxford, Mississippi on Wednesday.

It was Ole Miss’ Pro Day this time and Matt Corral was the quarterback who was the center of attention. Tomlin and Rhule were not alone when it came to head coaches in attendance this time around, however.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy were also there. The Steelers, Panthers, and Falcons are all considered candidates to use early picks on quarterbacks. The Cowboys aren’t in the same group and Ole Miss has other NFL prospects, but the last couple of weeks of player movement show that it’s never a bad idea to have all your bases covered when it comes to knowing about prospects at the position.

ESPN reports 31 teams were represented at the workout. The Rams were the only ones who didn’t send someone to watch.

Corral didn’t work out at the Scouting Combine because of the ankle injury he suffered in the Sugar Bowl, so this was the first chance to watch him do drills this offseason. He threw approximately 67 passes during a 30-minute session.

