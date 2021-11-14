Arthur Smith on loss to Cowboys: ‘We’re lucky it only counts as one’

The Atlanta Falcons suffered one of their most lopsided losses in recent memory to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10. After trailing 7-3, the Cowboys’ lead ballooned to 36-3 before the game had even reached halftime. In his postgame press conference, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith took full responsibility and didn’t pull any punches on himself.

“Clearly, we weren’t prepared coming in here, and we got avalanched in that second quarter and never recovered,” Smith told reporters following the 43-3 loss to Dallas.

“I’ve got to get this team ready to go, we’re lucky it only counts as one,” continued Smith. “We’ve got to turn around and play a really good New England team that’s on a roll in our home stadium on Thursday.”

Arthur Smith spoke to the media following our game in Dallas.

Not only did the Cowboys have things essentially wrapped up by halftime, Atlanta scored only three points against Dan Quinn's defense.

Falcons blown out by halftime in 43-3 loss to Cowboys

Falcons QB Matt Ryan replaced by Josh Rosen in 3rd quarter

Looking at the best photos from the Falcons' Week 10 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Falcons vs. Cowboys: Best highlights from Week 10 matchup

