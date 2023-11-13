Arthur Smith: It's a little premature to name a starting QB right now

The Falcons appear to have two options at quarterback going forward, but head coach Arthur Smith isn't ready to name one as the team enters its bye week.

Via Terrin Waack of the team's website, head coach Arthur Smith said during his Monday press conference that naming a starter at QB would be "a little premature" right now. Smith is going to use the bye week to evaluate the position moving forward.

Taylor Heinicke has started the last two games, but has a hamstring injury Smith said is "low grade."

Desmond Ridder started the first eight games of the season but was replaced for the team's Week 9 matchup against Minnesota. He had to finish Sunday's game given Heinicke's injury and ran for a go-ahead touchdown. He’s completed 65.4 percent of his passes for 1,740 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Heinicke has completed 55.4 percent of his throws for 498 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

After the week off, the Falcons will play the Saints, Jets, and Buccaneers to begin the back stretch of the season.

Atlanta has lost three in a row and six of the last eight.