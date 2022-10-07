The Falcons won’t have tight end Kyle Pitts for their Week Five divisional matchup against the Buccaneers.

But it sounds like Pitts won’t be out for very long.

Via Michael Rothstein of ESPN, head coach Arthur Smith said Friday that Pitts’ hamstring injury is not expected to keep him out long-term.

Smith noted that Pitts woke up more sore than usual after last Sunday’s victory over the Browns. Because of that, the Falcons held him out to be smart and prevent him from having a worse issue for the rest of the season.

Pitts has not been nearly as productive in 2022 as he was last season. He has just 10 catches for 150 yards in 2022. As a rookie, Pitts caught 68 passes for 1,026 yards with a touchdown.

The Falcons also have Anthony Firkser, Parker Hesse, and Feleipe Franks listed at tight end on their roster.

Arthur Smith: Kyle Pitts’ hamstring injury not expected to keep him out long-term originally appeared on Pro Football Talk