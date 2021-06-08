Arthur Smith on Julio Jones: I don’t worry about players I never coached

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith got his chance to weigh in on the Julio Jones trade on Tuesday.

The Falcons dealt Jones to the Titans on Sunday, which means that Smith won’t get a chance to build an offense featuring Jones alongside quarterback Matt Ryan, wide receiver Calvin Ridley, and tight end Kyle Pitts. During a press conference, Smith was asked about how the trade changes his approach and he suggested he never considered Jones’ presence as part of his plans for the 2021 season.

“I don’t worry about players I never coached,” Smith said, via Michael Giardi of NFL Media.

Smith shares an agent with Jones, which likely meant he was well aware of the wideout’s desire to move on this offseason and was able to plan for a future without a player who will now be catching passes in the offense Smith helped put together in Tennessee.

