Arthur Smith gives update on rookie WR Drake London’s injury

The Atlanta Falcons didn’t have to wait long for rookie WR Drake London to make his presence felt during Friday’s opener. On the team’s opening drive, QB Marcus Mariota connected with London on a drag route that went for 24 yards.

Unfortunately, London tweaked his knee and did not return to the game, although it was later reported that the injury was not serious. London, the No. 8 overall selection in this year’s draft, was nowhere to be seen on Sunday.

After practice, Falcons coach Arthur Smith said he has no long-term concerns about London’s injury. However, Smith also said the rookie will likely miss practice this week, per ESPN’s Michael Rothstein.

Falcons HC Arthur Smith said he doesn’t necessarily anticipate WR Drake London being available this week but it is not a long-term thing Said anyone who is hurt right now he believes will be ready for reg season. Said he’s had a good camp & will assess if he returns in preseason — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) August 14, 2022

On the bright side, London can clearly play at the NFL level. His lone catch in Friday’s preseason win over the Lions was enough to lead the team in receiving yards.

Atlanta would be wise to take a conservative approach with London for the remainder of the preseason with the hope that he can return healthy for Week 1 against the Saints.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire