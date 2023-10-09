Arthur Smith gives injury updates on Calais Campbell, Kaleb McGary

The Atlanta Falcons went into their game against the Houston Texans with a clean bill of health, but two key players suffered injuries during Sunday’s 21-19 win.

Right tackle Kaleb McGary and defensive end Calais Campbell both left the game and did not return. Head coach Arthur Smith said McGary’s injury is “nothing major,” and that Campbell was in the same boat, per team reporter Terrin Waack.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith on injuries entering Week 6: "Kaleb (McGary), I think, nothing major. But we'll have to see how the week goes along. Calais (Campbell), same thing. We have some bumps and bruises, but nothing to report that will keep anybody out longterm." — Terrin Waack (@TerrinWaack) October 9, 2023

“We have some bumps and bruises, but nothing to report that will keep anybody out long term,” Smith elaborated.

The Falcons defeated the Texans with a late field goal on Sunday to move to 3-2 on the season. After a rough two-game stretch, Atlanta is back in the driver’s seat going into Week 6.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire