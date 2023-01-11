Arthur Smith on finding a new DC: ‘We’re going to take our time’

After two years of serving as the defensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons, Dean Pees retired from coaching on Monday. The team must now hire someone new to call plays on defense, but head coach Arthur Smith isn’t in a rush to name Pees’ successor.

On Wednesday, Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot held a joint press conference to address a number of offseason topics. Among them was the search for a new defensive coordinator.

“We’ve cast a really wide net, said Smith. “We’re going to take our time.”

Falcons HC Arthur Smith on DC search: "We've cast a really wide net. We're going to take our time." Not going to be closed-minded about anything. Said the setup now allows them to not be rushed. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) January 11, 2023

There’s some interesting names available, including former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, former Lions head coach Jim Schwartz (complete with ties to the Titans) and interior candidates such as Falcons linebackers coach Frank Bush.

Regardless of who the team hires, replacing someone as charismatic and experienced as Pees won’t be easy. Smith knows that, and won’t rush into any decision regarding the future of this football team.

We are LIVE from the season-ending press conference with Coach Smith and Terry Fontenot https://t.co/Bh2D0brWBV — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 11, 2023

