Arthur Smith on finding a new DC: ‘We’re going to take our time’

Matt Urben
·2 min read

After two years of serving as the defensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons, Dean Pees retired from coaching on Monday. The team must now hire someone new to call plays on defense, but head coach Arthur Smith isn’t in a rush to name Pees’ successor.

On Wednesday, Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot held a joint press conference to address a number of offseason topics. Among them was the search for a new defensive coordinator.

“We’ve cast a really wide net, said Smith. “We’re going to take our time.”

There’s some interesting names available, including former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, former Lions head coach Jim Schwartz (complete with ties to the Titans) and interior candidates such as Falcons linebackers coach Frank Bush.

Regardless of who the team hires, replacing someone as charismatic and experienced as Pees won’t be easy. Smith knows that, and won’t rush into any decision regarding the future of this football team.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire

