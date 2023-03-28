Arthur Smith expects Desmond Ridder to ‘take the next step’ in 2023

After an offseason of uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position in Atlanta, it appears the team has bought into second-year QB Desmond Ridder as the starter going into the 2023 season.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith further backed his young signal-caller at the NFL owners’ meetings Tuesday, saying the team expects Ridder to take the next step in 2023, per D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

#Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Desmond Ridder is the starting quarterback. “We expect Desmond to take the next step,” Smith said. (He would not comment about Lamar Jackson. “We are going to talk about our own players,” Smith said) pic.twitter.com/9U483xb2qz — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) March 28, 2023

“Here’s a guy who started the last four games and made significant improvement — his first start to second start, third, fourth and we expect him to make another leap this offseason,” said Smith. “So, there’s always things you can work on. More body mechanics, being more comfortable.”

Smith ended by saying the team expects to make significant strides this season. The Falcons have a lot of weapons on offense to set up Ridder for success. Star tight end Kyle Pitts should return to the lineup fully healthy and wide receiver Drake London proved himself as the team’s No. 1 receiver in 2022.

Without a long track record of success at the NFL level, it’s crucial that the young QB gets off to a quick start this season.

