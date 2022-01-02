Arthur Smith discusses Falcons’ 29-15 loss to Bills
Following the Falcons’ 29-15 loss to the Bills on Sunday, head coach Arthur Smith spoke to the media. Watch Smith’s full postgame presser below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.
Arthur Smith spoke to the media following our game against the Bills. pic.twitter.com/ezR0gWLrSD
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 2, 2022
