Arthur Smith: We didn't pull Desmond Ridder for performance reasons

Taylor Heinicke played quarterback for the Falcons in the second half of Sunday's 28-23 loss to the Titans, but it wasn't because the team benched Desmond Ridder after a three-point first half.

The Falcons announced that Ridder was evaluated for a concussion early and cleared of a head injury early in the third quarter. Ridder remained out, however, and head coach Arthur Smith said that the injury concern was the reason why Ridder didn't return.

Smith told Justin Felder of FOX5 that he "didn’t think Des was right" and said at his postgame press conference that the quarterback's play was not a consideration.

“We've got a lot of confidence in Des. We didn’t take him out for performance reasons," Smith said.

Ridder was 8-of-12 for 71 yards and a lost fumble as the Falcons fell behind 14-3 in the first half. Heinicke was 12-of-21 for 175 yards and a touchdown in the second half of the game.