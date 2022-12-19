Arthur Smith on Desmond Ridder: Wasn’t perfect, but I like what he’s made up of

Falcons third-round pick Desmond Ridder made his first NFL start on Sunday and the quarterback was not able to pilot the team to a victory.

It looked like they might have a shot of pulling out a win or sending the game to overtime when Ridder hit wide receiver Drake London in Saints territory just before the two minute warning, but London fumbled and the Saints were able to hold on for a 21-18 win.

That completion was Ridder’s 13th on 26 attempts and the Falcons picked up 97 yards on those throws, which isn’t productive enough for success in the NFL but head coach Arthur Smith said after the game that “whether he threw for 400 yards or he threw for 100 it wasn’t going to define his career.” Smith complimented the rookie’s command of the offense and said “the next step is we have to continue to find solutions and make more plays.”

“He’s not scared of the moment, “Smith said, via the team’s website. “He was poised. And it wasn’t perfect in a lot of ways, we’ll look at the tape, but I like what he’s made up of.”

Ridder will get to tangle with the Ravens defense on Christmas Eve and the hope in Atlanta will be that the second time out will be a more productive one.

