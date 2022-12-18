Arthur Smith, Desmond Ridder discuss Falcons’ loss to Saints
LIVE: Falcons post game press conference https://t.co/gJ980sqkpB
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 18, 2022
Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder spoke to the media shortly after Sunday’s 21-18 loss to the Saints. Ridder was held to 97 passing yards in his NFL debut, but Atlanta’s ground game was effective.
Tyler Allgeier rushed for a career-best 139 rushing yards and a touchdown. Another late touchdown run by Cordarrelle Patterson gave the Falcons a chance in the fourth quarter.
Down by three points with four minutes left, the Falcons offense couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity. The team now sits at 5-9 with three games remaining.
List
Tyler Allgeier shines, Desmond Ridder flops in Falcons' loss to Saints
Related
Watch: Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson scores TD vs. Saints
Watch: Tyler Allgeier's 43-yard run sets up Falcons TD
Watch: Falcons QB Desmond Ridder connects with WR Drake London
Falcons finally force Saints punt following Grady Jarrett sack
Falcons RB Caleb Huntley ruled out for game due to ankle injury
Falcons DC Dean Pees taken to hospital after colliding with player