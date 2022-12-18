Arthur Smith, Desmond Ridder discuss Falcons’ loss to Saints

LIVE: Falcons post game press conference https://t.co/gJ980sqkpB — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 18, 2022

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder spoke to the media shortly after Sunday’s 21-18 loss to the Saints. Ridder was held to 97 passing yards in his NFL debut, but Atlanta’s ground game was effective.

Tyler Allgeier rushed for a career-best 139 rushing yards and a touchdown. Another late touchdown run by Cordarrelle Patterson gave the Falcons a chance in the fourth quarter.

Down by three points with four minutes left, the Falcons offense couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity. The team now sits at 5-9 with three games remaining.

List

Tyler Allgeier shines, Desmond Ridder flops in Falcons' loss to Saints

Related

Watch: Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson scores TD vs. Saints Watch: Tyler Allgeier's 43-yard run sets up Falcons TD Watch: Falcons QB Desmond Ridder connects with WR Drake London Falcons finally force Saints punt following Grady Jarrett sack Falcons RB Caleb Huntley ruled out for game due to ankle injury Falcons DC Dean Pees taken to hospital after colliding with player

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire