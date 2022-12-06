Arthur Smith: Decisions about QB, other changes will be what’s best for the short and long term

After Sunday’s loss to the Steelers, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said “everything is on the table” when asked about the possibility of changes at quarterback or other positions when the team returns from its bye in Week 15.

On Monday, Smith said he plans on having “very intense meetings” in the next few days about potential changes and that “there will be changes made” before the team faces the Saints. Smith also explained some of the considerations that will go into the changes, including how falling to 5-8 changes the outlook for the remainder of the season.

“We’ve got to get over this hump here, and there are a lot things at stake,” Smith said, via Doug Roberson of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It’s going to be what’s best for this team short term and long term. . . . If you think it’s the best thing for you in that moment, yeah, we’re going to do that. That’s what you’re paid to do. Our circumstances are very different today than they were a couple of weeks ago for different reasons, not just football but just the reality of our situation.”

Marcus Mariota has started every game at quarterback for the Falcons this season, but they have third-round pick Desmond Ridder on hand and getting a look at him in the final weeks could help chart a course for the offseason in Atlanta.

