In this article:

Steelers cornerback Arthur Maulet announced his re-signing with the team on social media. Maulet signed a two-year deal, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Maulet played primarily slot corner last season.

He joined the team as a free agent last year and helped replace Mike Hilton, who left for the Bengals. Maulet appeared in 16 games, with two starts, and totaled 47 tackles.

Maulet played 379 snaps on defense and 163 on special teams.

He previously played for the Saints, Colts and Jets.

Arthur Maulet signs two-year deal with Steelers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk