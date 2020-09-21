Arthur Blank: In my view, players didn’t understand onside kick rules

After the Falcons failed to recover an onside kick late in Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys, Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said that his players know that NFL rules allow them to recover such a kick before it travels 10 yards.

That didn’t appear to be the case as the Falcons players stood and watched the ball spin until the Cowboys recovered it to set up Greg Zuerlein‘s game-winning field goal. Quinn’s boss Arthur Blank is among those that feels that way.

Blank was on SiriusXM NFL Radio Monday and the end of Sunday’s game came up. The Falcons owner was asked about how to handle those kinds of situations and said he preferred to think about how to correct problems rather than react out of “that disappointment, that sadness, maybe anger, frustration.”

“There’s 14 more games to play in the season,” Blank said. “We have a lot of games left to play and there are certain aspects of our performance in the first two games which have been really good. Some other parts have not been good. Clearly our defense is not playing at the level we want to see it play at. And clearly on the last play of the game yesterday our players, you know, didn’t do what they, you know, either what they were instructed to do and they didn’t understand it, or, it’s clear though they didn’t, in my view, they didn’t clearly understand what the rules were and exactly what they had to do. I think that’s demonstrated when you watch the video of it.”

Nothing about the way the Cowboys comeback unfolded reflects well on Quinn and the rest of his staff, but the onside kick was a particularly bad look given the questions about Quinn’s job security as last season came to an end.

