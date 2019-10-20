Arthur Blank: “I still support” Dan Quinn

Falcons coach Dan Quinn’s job is very much in question, after his team lost a fifth straight game to fall to 1-6.

But his boss doesn’t appear inclined to fire him, at least not immediately.

According to Jeff Schultz of TheAthletic.com, Falcons owner Arthur Blank dismissed speculation that Quinn might be fired Monday, and said “I still support” the coach.

Of course, he could support Quinn in future efforts, because the current ones aren’t going so well.

The Falcons were in disarray beyond the scoreboard, failing to tackle well and looking disorganized against the Rams. It didn’t help that running back Devonta Freeman was ejected for throwing a punch at Aaron Donald, or that quarterback Matt Ryan left in a boot after an ankle injury ended his day.