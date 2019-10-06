Arthur Blank says he’s not considering a coaching change

The Falcons went from beating the Texans 17-16 at halftime to being on the wrong side of a 53-32 final score on Sunday, which is the sort of train wreck that can lead to bad developments for a coach already hearing speculation about his future.

Dan Quinn’s team is now 1-4 after changing all three coordinators in the offseason, but there doesn’t seem to be a pink slip in his immediate future. Falcons owner Arthur Blank said after Sunday’s game that he isn’t considering a coaching change in hopes of sparking better performances from his team.

“No. . . . This staff has performed before. My hope is they can fix what needs to be fixed and start winning some games,” Blank said, via Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com.

Quinn signed a contract extension last year and is under contract through the 2022 season, but Blank’s unlikely to keep the status quo in place if the losses continue to mount. The Falcons travel to Arizona next weekend and then return home to face the Rams and Seahawks before a Week Nine bye.