Arthur Blank praises QB Matt Ryan, but doesn’t know what future holds

The Atlanta Falcons shook things up following their fifth-straight loss to open the season, firing both head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff on Sunday night.

Team president and CEO Rich McKay will take over the football operations side from Dimitroff and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris will act as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season. These changes were expected, but they also create uncertainty over the direction of the franchise going forward.

Both Falcons owner Arthur Blank and Mckay addressed the media on Monday about the process of finding a new GM and head coach. Blank was also asked about the future of 35-year-old quarterback Matt Ryan, and his answer left quite a bit of wiggle room.

Blank talked of his admiration for Ryan, but also said he would leave the decision up to the team’s new head coach and GM, along with Ryan’s own preference. Watch his comments below, as shared by ESPN’s Vaughn McClure.

Arthur Blank loves Matt Ryan but didn’t totally commit to him for the future. Said that’s going to depend on the new coach, new GM and on what Ryan wants to do moving forward pic.twitter.com/KvEUakH9dl — vaughn mcclure (@vxmcclure23) October 12, 2020





