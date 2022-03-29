Arthur Blank: Matt Ryan will be in Falcons' ring of honor
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank: Quarterback Matt Ryan will be in Falcons' ring of honor. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The connection between the Colts and Matt Ryan was real and immediate.
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh signed a three-year contract extension to remain with the club through 2025, the team announced.
Last week, Matt Ryan’s 14-season reign as the Falcons quarterback came to an unceremonious end. Say hello to Marcus Mariota, who could be burdened with all our hopes, dreams and frustrations.Driving the news: The Falcons last week signed the Hawaii native to a two-year deal after trading Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a third-round draft pick. Another signing could follow.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails:
Broncos defensive end Randy Gregory‘s eventful offseason includes a trip to the operating room. Mike Klis of KUSA reports that Gregory recently had arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder. A rotator cuff repair was the reason for the procedure and the expectation is that Gregory will be ready for the start of the season. Gregory signed [more]
Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft scouting report on Ebiketie.
The Patriots signed Jabrill Peppers, which caused waves on Twitter among fans.
The 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo situation likely won't be resolved any time soon.
The Patriots haven't won a playoff game since 2018, and Robert Kraft wants to see New England take a serious step forward soon.
Why hasn't #Chiefs free agent S Tyrann Mathieu signed with a team yet? We take a look at the latest news surrounding his market:
The Packers wanted to keep Davante Adams, but Adams didn’t want to stay. He instead expressed a preference to reunite with former college teammate Derek Carr with the Raiders, who made Adams the league’s highest-paid receiver. So the Packers, who had used the franchise tag on him, honored his wishes. “That was just one of [more]
Sean McVay sounds ready for Tom Brady to *actually* retire, which is probably how most coaches feel.
NFL teams will now be ensured of an overtime possession in the playoffs after the league's owners approved a rule change Tuesday.
Jerry Jones is disappointed the Cowboys weren’t able to keep defensive end Randy Gregory in free agency. But he has no regrets about what the team did for Gregory in supporting him through four suspensions.
Solomon Thomas hasn't lived up to his top-three draft pick status, but he can still bring value to the Jets after signing Monday.
Three different mock draft scenarios for the Packers using the simulator at Pro Football Focus.
Yes, the NFL’s 32 teams represent unique and distinct businesses. But they’re all bound together by Big Shield, and there’s a certain way of doing business under the broader NFL umbrella. With the owners of all teams in sunny Palm Beach for the first in-person annual meetings since 2019, the owners of the Cleveland Browns [more]
The Packers wide receiver room looks a lot different than it did at the end of the season. Davante Adams is a Raider, Marquez Valdes-Scantling is a Chief, and the Packers are in need of some help at the position for next season. Head coach Matt LaFleur outlined what the team is looking to add [more]
Popcorn. Ready. The recent paternity suit filed against Cowboys owner Jerry Jones by a 25-year-old congressional aide has sparked a claim by Jones that Alexandra Davis is involved in “multiple monetary extortion attempts.” And the extortion attempts potentially involve, in the opinion of Jones, the ex-husband of Jones’s daughter, Charlotte Jones Anderson. As to the paternity [more]
Mayfield is seemingly ahead of the recovery schedule the Browns expected after surgery as he leads a throwing session with two receivers in Austin last week:
Odell Beckham Jr., Stephon Gilmore and Tyrann Mathieu are among the top players who remain unsigned in the 2022 NFL free agency period.