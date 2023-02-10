Arthur Blank looking for Falcons to ‘reach another level’ in 2023

The Atlanta Falcons are entering their third offseason under head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot, and for the first time in years, the team has salary cap stability.

Atlanta is projected to have nearly $60 million in cap space, which is the second-highest total in the NFL.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank joined the NFL Network to discuss the state of the team on Wednesday and heaped praise on both Smith and Fontenot, but he also said he expects to see the team to kick it up a notch in Year 3.

“I think that Coach Smith and Terry Fontenot have done a great job at putting their plan in place, making good picks, getting good coaches, getting a group of good young players that are performing well and have been very competitive the last two years,” said Blank. “But I definitely think going into this third year that we’re going to look for them to reach another level.”

Watch Blank’s full interview with NFL Network below.

Mr. Blank speaks, we listen pic.twitter.com/fWViWGaeHp — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 9, 2023

Related

Twitter reacts to Cordarrelle Patterson's free-agent recruiting Falcons Highlights: Best plays from WR Drake London's rookie season Salary cap hits for each Falcons player in 2023 Free Agency: 10 wide receiver targets for the Falcons Which players were invited to the 2023 NFL scouting combine?

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire