Arthur Blank expects Falcons ‘to be a very competitive team’ in 2021

While most of the football world embraced that start of the new season by watching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Dallas Cowboys, the Atlanta Falcons held an unveiling for their new Ring of Honor display on Thursday evening.

In the confines of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, decorative pillars were placed to commemorate the team’s greatest players.

Last night, we unveiled the new Ring of Honor space inside the 100 Yard Club at @MBStadium. pic.twitter.com/n5PTVdeigb — FalconsPlayerDevelopment (@Falcons_PD) September 10, 2021

Current Falcons Ring of Honor members:

(2004) RB William Andrews – 1979-1986

(2004) QB Steve Bartkowski – 1975-1985

(2004) LB Tommy Nobis – 1966-1976

(2004) LB Jessie Tuggle – 1987-2000

(2006) OL Jeff Van Note – 1969-1986

(2008) OL Mike Kenn – 1978-1994

(2008) DL Claude Humphrey- 1968-1978

(2010) DB Deion Sanders – 1989-1993

(2013) RB Gerald Riggs – 1982-1988

(2017) RB Warrick Dunn – 2002-2007

(2019) WR Roddy White – 2005-2015

Claude Humphrey (2014) and Deion Sanders (2011) are the only two to also be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It goes without saying, quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones are both guaranteed a spot on this illustrious list of Falcons greats when their careers come to a close.

I’m the midst of the unveiling, Falcons owner Arthur Blank revealed the expectations he has for this team for this upcoming season.

“I know how important it is to get started correctly,” said Blank. “Our team has worked really really hard. Coach Smith’s done a great job, Terry’s done a great job, the whole coaching staff, our personnel department, everybody has built a very intriguing roster. One in which I think is going to surprise a lot of people. I’m not into predictions, but I think we are going to be a very competitive team this year.”

